2 abandoned cars found as Kansas City Public Works crews drain Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an effort to restore Brush Creek, officials found two abandoned cars in the water on Thursday.

Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

It was announced in October that nine KCMO bridges were slated to receive nearly $40 million for repair or replacement, including four over Brush Creek.

The adverse conditions of Brush Creek have been a topic of discussion among residents for years. It is known for its still and murky water which is most notable east of The Paseo, a contrast to the more clear water west toward the Country Club Plaza area.

Cars have notoriously fallen into the water due to accidents over the years.

