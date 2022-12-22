2 adults, 3 teenagers displaced in Gardner house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters with Johnson County Fire District #1 battled a house fire in Gardner Wednesday night that displaced five people.

Crews were dispatched to the 28000 block of West 185th Street around 10 p.m.

Call notes state fire was coming from the basement as crews were responding.

Upon arrival, firefighters began extinguishing the fire, which was located on the back side of the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report. One feline is unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

