2 adults, 4 pets displaced in Olathe house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults and four pets were displaced after an Olathe house fire early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 11345 W. 119th St. just after 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy black smoke from the home off the roadway behind a stand of trees.

Fire crews say a fire in the family room caused quite a bit of damage from soot and smoke.

A male and female were treated on scene for possible minor smoke inhalation.

Four pets were accounted for and are expected to be OK.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family that is being displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.