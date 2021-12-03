2 adults killed in Friday morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday.

A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the house near Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Antioch Road.

The fire was burning hot enough that when the crews first arrived, a firefighter fell through the floor of the home and into the basement.

Firefighters were able to get their comrade out with a ladder within seconds. He sustained minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

KCFD would like to remind everyone that free smoke detectors are available through the department. Call 816-513-4648 to receive one.

