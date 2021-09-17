2-alarm fire damages 2 apartment units in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-alarm fire forced four adults and a dog from their apartments Thursday in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park and several other departments were sent at 5:15 p.m. to a fire in the Meadowlark Hills Apartments in the 9100 block of Conser Street, according to an Overland Park Fire Department news release.

They found fire in a second floor apartment and went to work putting out the fire.

Crews also searched the apartments to make sure everyone got out safely.

No injuries were reported, according to the news release.

It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to the news release.

The Red Cross helped four residents and a dog with temporary shelter.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.