2 charged in connection with deadly shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting inside a convenience store at 44th and Paseo Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced in a press release that Timothy McClenton faces charges of 2nd-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon charges in connection with the killing.

Ed Gilliam has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the case.

According to court records, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon near E. 44th Street and The Paseo.

They located a victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound at the front entrance of the store.

He was declared deceased at a nearby hospital a short time later.

McClenton left the crime scene and called 911 outside the KCPD Central Patrol Division. He and Gilliam were taken into custody.

Video surveillance captured the victim at the counter when McClenton and Gilliam approached about an incident earlier in the week.

McClenton would not let the victim leave and grabbed him while brandishing a firearm.

The victim pulled away and pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it to the ground.

McClenton raised his gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim then raised his gun, and both appear to fire shots.

Gilliam, who is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, is observed pulling a firearm during the altercation and pointing it toward the victim, but does not appear to fire.

A Jackson County judge sent McClenton's bond at $150,000 cash only, and Gilliam's bond at $10,000 cash only.

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