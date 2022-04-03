Watch
2 children, 2 adults rescued from Olathe apartment fire

The Olathe Fire Department responded to a fire at 210 S Water Street early around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in Olathe, Kansas.
210 S Water Street Millbrooke Apartments Fire
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 07:29:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two children and two adults were rescued by the Olathe Fire Department from an overnight fire at Millbrooke Apartments in Olathe, Kansas.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4 a.m. at Cedar Street and Water Street.

Upon arrival, the Olathe Fire Department used ladders to rescue the four individuals from a fire in a three-story building.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Olathe Fire Department says one couple has been displaced.

Firefighters say the apartment damage was moderate.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

