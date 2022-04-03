2 children, 2 adults rescued from Olathe apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two children and two adults were rescued by the Olathe Fire Department from an overnight fire at Millbrooke Apartments in Olathe, Kansas.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4 a.m. at Cedar Street and Water Street.

Upon arrival, the Olathe Fire Department used ladders to rescue the four individuals from a fire in a three-story building.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Olathe Fire Department says one couple has been displaced.

Firefighters say the apartment damage was moderate.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.