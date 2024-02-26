Watch Now
2 crashes impact traffic on SB I-635 near Metropolitan Avenue on Monday morning

Posted at 7:31 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 09:50:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to two crashes impacting traffic on southbound Interstate 635, south of Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 6:40 a.m. Monday, a collision was reported in the area.

KHP responded to the scene and located a person who was injured in the crash.

The individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment, per KHP. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

At 7:16 a.m., a second crash was reported in the area. No injuries were reported in the collision.

Multiple lanes of I-635 are currently being impacted as crews work to clear vehicles from the scene.

The number of vehicles involved in the two crashes is not known at this time.

