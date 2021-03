KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were critically injured in a house fire Wednesday in the 5400 block of Woodland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD firefighters were called to the three-story house around 4:45 p.m.

Responding crews entered the house and brought out one victim.

After continuing a search of the home, a crews located a second victim.

Both victims, one of which is a child, were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.