KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Jackson Avenue and East 63rd Street.

Sgt. Deb Randall with the KCPD Accident Investigation Section confirmed the deaths, but no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—