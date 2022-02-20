2 dead in Platte County collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a collision Sunday in Platte County, Missouri.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office received a call around 9:45 a.m. of the crash at 92 Highway just east of B Highway.

Police say two vehicles were involved.

A Chrysler Town & Country minivan crossed over and hit another vehicle head-on.

There were two adults and two children in the minivan.

The two children were transported to a local hospital and are expected to live, but the two adults died on the scene.

The occupant of the second vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital and is expected to live.

This incident is under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

