Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska

police tape.png
Darrius Smith
Kansas City, Missouri, continues to address violence in the city by creating a Victim Services Task Force and continuing to roll out its KC Blueprint plan.
police tape.png
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:24:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night, killing two people in far southeast Nebraska.

The NTSB tweeted Thursday morning investigators were heading to Auburn, Nebraska – about half-way between Omaha and Saint Joseph, Missouri – to investigate the crash of a Cessna 150 small aircraft.

The Nemaha County, Nebraska, Sheriff’s office said Thursday morning two people died in the crash: 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valperaiso, Nebraska, and 24-year-old Colton Hill, of Kearney, Nebraska.

Sheriff Brent Lottman said the plane, which had departed Lincoln, Nebraska, and was en route to the airport in Auburn, Nebraska, was reported to have crashed around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.