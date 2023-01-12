2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night, killing two people in far southeast Nebraska.

The NTSB tweeted Thursday morning investigators were heading to Auburn, Nebraska – about half-way between Omaha and Saint Joseph, Missouri – to investigate the crash of a Cessna 150 small aircraft.

The Nemaha County, Nebraska, Sheriff’s office said Thursday morning two people died in the crash: 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valperaiso, Nebraska, and 24-year-old Colton Hill, of Kearney, Nebraska.

Sheriff Brent Lottman said the plane, which had departed Lincoln, Nebraska, and was en route to the airport in Auburn, Nebraska, was reported to have crashed around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

