2 dogs die, 2 people injured in crash on Interstate 670 at Genessee Street in Kansas City

Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 20:16:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs were killed and two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 670 at Genessee Street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. and snarled traffic while emergency crews worked to clear the wreck.

According to KCFD, one of the dogs jumped over a guard rail, while the second dog was hit by a vehicle on the highway.

The two people suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.


