2 dogs die, 2 people injured in crash on Interstate 670 at Genessee Street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs were killed and two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 670 at Genessee Street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. and snarled traffic while emergency crews worked to clear the wreck.
According to KCFD, one of the dogs jumped over a guard rail, while the second dog was hit by a vehicle on the highway.
The two people suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.
It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.
