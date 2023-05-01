Watch Now
2 drivers injured in collision Monday morning at Independence, Ewing avenues

Posted at 12:23 PM, May 01, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle collision Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 8:54 a.m., the driver of a white Ford F350 was traveling west on Independence Avenue, when it failed to stop for a traffic control signal at Ewing Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD says the Ford struck a black Chevy Silverado on the driver's door, turning left from southbound Ewing Avenue onto Independence. The black Silverado was pushed into a white Chevy Silverado, also turning left.

The driver of the black Silverado was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the white Chevy was not injured, according to police.

