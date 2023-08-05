2 EF-0 tornadoes reported Friday evening in Saline, Ray counties in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two EF-0 tornadoes were reported in Missouri Friday evening after storms swept through the state.

According to the National Weather Service, one EF-0 tornado was reported around 6:08 p.m. Friday in Milville, located in Ray County, with a path of 2.9 miles and a width of 20 yards.

The tornado had estimated peak winds at 80 miles per hour.

In Saline County, another EF-0 tornado was reported at 7:17 p.m. in Malta Bend. The tornado had winds reaching around 85 miles per hour, a 20-yard width and a path stretching 1.5 miles.

Viewer Hunter Hurley shared photos of damage in Richmond, Missouri, which is located about 12 miles south of Milville.