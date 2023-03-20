Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 firefighters injured, 1 hospitalized battling fire in Excelsior Springs

Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
MattGush/ThinkStock
MattGush
FILE IMAGE
Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
Posted at 5:03 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:03:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firefighters were injured Monday afternoon battling a house fire out the outskirts of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

A spokesperson for Excelsior Springs Police said crews were called around 3 p.m. to a rural residence in the 25000 block of NE 136th Street on a reported fire.

The first crews to arrive reported the house was fully involved.

One of the injured firefighters refused additional medical treatment at the scene. The second firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of 5 p.m., fire crews were still working to extinguish hot spots.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.