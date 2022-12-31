2 formerly incarcerated men host community giveaway for children with parents behind bars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two formerly incarcerated men partnered to host a community giveaway for children with parents who are still behind bars.

Keith Carnes with the KC Freedom Project and Larry Smith with the National Organization for Exonerees wanted to ensure the families were not forgotten.

They understand the ripple effect of having loved ones behind bars.

“I know how hard it can be to not be here for your children,” said Carnes. “Them not understanding as kids the circumstances of what's going on — especially when you’re wrongfully convicted, but even if you’re not wrongfully convicted, you’re just away from the children. It can be hard on them as well.”

Carnes says there have been a lot of mixed emotions for him thinking about all the years he has missed out on with his own kids, but he has channeled them into giving back.

“You gotta break these generational curses, and that's what I’m striving to do. Not just for my family but for others also. Just trying to lead by example and set righteous trends to follow,” said Carnes.

Twenty-five families were able to load up on all their must-haves, from shoes and clothes to household necessities like detergent and baby diapers.

“I have a son that's incarcerated in the Crossroads correctional center — been there 24 years,” said Charlotte Guinn. “People seem to forget about the loved ones that are out here.”

Volunteer MarilynAshley Perry says events like this can relieve at least some of the burdens these families face.

Inflation and the pandemic have made many of their circumstances even worse.

“That creates more of a financial burden. If there's children involved, then there's housing or possibly foster cares. There's just other systems that wind up having to get involved,“ said Perry.

