2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.

A truck pulling a stock trailer with two horses inside was traveling southbound Missouri 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Clinton, Missouri, Police Department.

The truck and stock trailer crossed the median and crashed at the bottom of a steep embankment.

An employee with the Missouri Department of Transportation working nearby saw what happened and ran to help.

In addition, a police department supervisor was less than a mile away and raced to the scene.

Gary Shuey, 68, was driving the truck and likely suffered a medical emergency.

Shuey was unconscious with no pulse and not breathing when police got to the scene.

Marilyn Shuey, 67, a passenger in the truck, also suffered serious injuries.

The MODOT workers helped police officers get Gary Shuey from the truck and multiple lifesaving measures that included a police department Automated External Defibrillator.

The Facebook posts states fire and emergency medical service personnel got to the scene and joined in the lifesaving efforts.

Whitney Smith, a local woman, used her own equipment and specialized knowledge to rescue the two horses.

She also got veterinary treatment for them, according to the Facebook post.

Gary Shuey had a pulse and was breathing on his own before he was taken to a hospital.

