KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to 12th and Oak streets just before 1:30 p.m. and determined that a blue Chevrolet Traverse was heading west on 12th Street, a one-way street, when it “drove into the left side of a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup.”

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

There is no additional information at this time.