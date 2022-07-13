KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a crash that took place around 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, after a driver fled police.

After spotting a traffic violation, police attempted to pull over a Toyota Rav4 near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. The driver refused to stop and fled at high speed.

Once officers reached the area of Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue, they stopped attempts to pull the driver over. The Toyota continued westbound on Truman Road at a high speed with no police behind it.

Once the RAV4 reached Truman Road and Prospect Avenue, it struck a maroon Chrysler Sebring heading north on Prospect, according to KCPD.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while another refused medical attention, police say.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing