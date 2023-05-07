2 injured after 6-vehicle collision on Westbound 152 Highway Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two individuals were injured, including a motorcyclist in critical condition, after a crash involving six vehicles Saturday night on Westbound 152 Highway near Interstate 435.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, a black Harley Street Glide was traveling west on 150 Highway, when it was rear-ended by a black Chevrolet Malibu, ejecting the motorcyclist from the vehicle, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A black Honda Civic then rear-ended the Malibu, and a silver Dodge Ram was struck from behind by a Toyota Scion, after stopping to avoid the collision. The driver of a white Ford Focus then struck the motorcycle, lying on the highway.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to KCPD.

Westbound 152 Highway was shut down to traffic at Shoal Creek for about two-and-a-half hours.