2 injured after back-to-back crashes Sunday morning on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people sustained suspected serious injuries Sunday morning after back-to-back crashes on Interstate 70 in Douglas County.

At around 5:50 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2004 Chevy Impala struck began to drift off the right shoulder of I-70 westbound, according to the Kansas Highway Control.

The driver steered back onto the interstate before hitting a delineator post. The driver then overcorrected and struck the barrier wall and overturned onto the roadway, the highway patrol says.

About five minutes later, the driver of a 2008 Jeep Patriot struck the overturned Chevy and struck the concrete barrier.

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries.