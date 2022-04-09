2 injured following overnight police chase in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been injured after an overnight police chase in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash.

Police were pursing a 2007 Audi around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was attempting to exit from northbound Interstate 435 to eastbound State Avenue. After failing to make the exit, the vehicle went off the roadway, KHP says in its crash logs. The Audi then overturned several times before coming to a rest

The driver, 42-year-old Wesley Spears of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The passenger, 32-year-old Bria Burke, also of Kansas City, Kansas, received minor injuries.