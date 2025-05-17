2 injured in apartment fire Friday evening in Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in an apartment fire Friday evening in Warrensburg.

The Warrensburg Fire Department was dispatched at 7:28 p.m. to a reported fire alarm at a multi-unit apartment building.

As the first units arrived on scene a few minutes later, they were told by Johnson County, Missouri, 911 dispatch that they had received additional calls reporting a working building fire.

The alarm was upgraded to a confirmed commercial structure fire and additional resources from the Warrensburg Fire Department, as well as mutual aid from the Johnson County Fire Protection District, were dispatched to the scene.

The first arriving unit reported smoke from a hallway.

Fire crews then deployed a hand line and fought the fire from the inside.

Additional personnel helped evacuate occupants as the fire was being fought.

Two occupants were assisted outside the building, one by law enforcement and one by fire service personnel.

The fire was reported out at 7:47 p.m.

The fire damage was contained to the apartment where it started. Other areas of the building sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Two people were treated by Johnson County Ambulance District personnel on scene.

One was treated and released on scene, while one was transported to the hospital.

No injuries to fire crews were reported.

