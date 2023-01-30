Watch Now
2 injured in crash between car, dump truck on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured after a car crashed into the back of a dump truck Friday afternoon on U.S. 71 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The wreck happened about 2:20 p.m. Friday on northbound U.S. 71 near 18th Street.

Police said a Kenworth dump truck stopped in a lane of traffic due to traffic congestion.

A Kia Sorento speeding north on the highway drove into the back of the truck, according to a police department news release.

The driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries and a passenger in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

The crash and clean up closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway for about 2 hours at the wreck site.

