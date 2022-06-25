KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person received life-threatening injuries and another received serious injuries in an overnight crash near the Kansas City International Airport involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

At around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, the driver and passenger of a stolen orange and black Tao Motors motorcycle were traveling westbound on Mexico Avenue, police said.

The driver did not stop at a traffic signal and was struck by a blue Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck moving southbound through a green light on Lisbon Avenue.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected from the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital.

The driver had life-threatening injuries while the passenger had serious injuries, according to police. Neither was wearing a helmet.

None of the five occupants of the pickup truck were injured.

