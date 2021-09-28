Watch
2 injured in downtown Kansas City scaffold collapse

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A scaffold disconnected from a building under construction on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:36:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are expected to recover from injuries sustained in a scaffolding collapse Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department were called just after 1 p.m. to a building under construction in the 1400 block of Baltimore Avenue.

A KCFD spokesperson said the scaffolding disconnected from the building.

The spokesperson said investigators are still working to determine what caused the scaffolding to disconnect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

