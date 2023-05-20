2 injured in Saturday morning collision on US 69 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured after a crash Saturday morning on U.S. 69 Highway in Clay County.

At around 5:47 a.m. Saturday, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox did not stop for a red traffic signal at U.S. 69 Highway, south of Pleasant Valley Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then struck the driver's side of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to an area hospital.

The 27-year-old male driver of the 2005 Equinox suffered moderate injuries, while the 29-year-old female driver of the 2016 vehicle was seriously injured.

The highway patrol is investigating the collision.