Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured in SUV, motorized bicycle crash in Riverside

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 23:26:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Two residents of Riverside were injured Saturday after an SUV and motorized bicycle collided.

Riverside police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. near northwest Northwood Road and northwest Merrimac.

Officers located the 16-year-old driver of the SUV with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

Additionally, the motorized bicycle driver, a 69-year-old man, was discovered to have sustained critical injuries.

Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock