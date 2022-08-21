2 injured in SUV, motorized bicycle crash in Riverside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two residents of Riverside were injured Saturday after an SUV and motorized bicycle collided.

Riverside police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. near northwest Northwood Road and northwest Merrimac.

Officers located the 16-year-old driver of the SUV with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

Additionally, the motorized bicycle driver, a 69-year-old man, was discovered to have sustained critical injuries.

Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

