2 Kansas businesses working together to organize truckloads of supplies for Hurricane Ian aid

LENEXA, Kan. — Two Kansas businesses are working together to collect, package and ship needed supplies to Fort Myers, Florida, for victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ted Sims, CEO of Sims Global Solutions in Lenexa, and Paul Bartunek, vice president of ABB HVAC-Drives in Bonner Springs, are leading the charge.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Sims said.

Sims and Bartunek felt called to help as both have personal ties to Fort Myers, Sims saying it hurts to see the aftermath knowing some family members and business colleagues "have nothing right now."

“Living down there for three years, many years ago, and just seeing the devastation of Fort Myers Beach,” Bartunek said. "The total devastation just made me feel very helpless and wanting to help.”

To make as large of a difference as possible, Sims and Bartunek are calling on the Kansas City metro for assistance.

Sims Global Solutions is providing trucks and trailers along with a warehouse, collection assistance and the packaging of donated items. ABB HVAC-Drives is providing the funds to cover the cost of transport for two semi-trucks.

The men envision loading up the dock with boxes and pallets, filling trailers with goods from generators and tarps to everyday essentials.

“Water, toilet paper, any essentials that you use on a day-to-day basis,” Sims said. “Dry food, canned goods, anything of that nature is absolutely essential.”

They hope to deliver the supplies as quickly as possible with optimistic sights set on leaving Monday, if possible.

“The quicker we fill the trucks, the quicker we can get going,” Bartunek said. "I know there is a time period where this is valuable, and we want to make sure we fit that time period.”