2 Kansas Citians to compete in Food Network’s new NFL Tailgate Takedown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will once again be home to a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, but this time it’ll be a cook-off.

The Food Network filmed an episode of its new competition show NFL Tailgate Takedown at Arrowhead earlier in the fall.

Shelia Johnson and Mike Powell represented the Chiefs in a head-to-head match with two chefs from Las Vegas.

The episode airs Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. Johnson and Powell are hosting a public watch party at Soirée Steak & Oyster House in the 18th and Vine District.

Powell is known in the area for his barbecue sauces, seasonings and dry rubs. You can buy his products under the Mike P’s” brand at Price Chopper, Hy-Vee and other stores.

Johnson is host of Gangsta Goodies Kitchen , a web series she posts to her YouTube channel . Her show combines food and community resources. The pair said they worked well together.

“Mike has the ability to stay calm, collected," Johnson said. "Where I’m — you will probably be able to see — a little frazzled."

In the show, the contestants compete for the “Yum-Bardi” Trophy, a play on the Lombardi Trophy the Super Bowl winner receives.

Competitors have 20 minutes to create something with a dipping sauce, 30 minutes to create a handheld item and 40 minutes to create a tailgate platter.

Johnson plans to produce an episode of Gangsta Goodies Kitchen showing all their recipes from the competition.

Johnson and Powell make a collard green wonton with a fiery peach dipping sauce, a fish taco with mango jalapeño slaw and beef kebabs with asparagus and Powell’s signature “Better than your Momma’s Beans.”

“We want Kansas City to try these recipes,” Johnson said.

Both chefs felt a lot of pressure to represent the Chiefs and Kansas City on the national stage.

“I got really competitive,” Powell said. "I wasn’t even making a sauce and then I was like, ‘Hey, Shelia, I’m making a sauce.’ She was looking at me like with doubts. I told her don’t worry about me, I got you.”

Johnson and Powell are not allowed to say whether they won the competition. Wednesday’s episode will reveal what the judges thought.

