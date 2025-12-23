2 Kansas City-area gymnastics coaches suspended by U.S. Center for SafeSport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended two well-known Kansas City-area U.S. Gymnastics coaches on Monday.

SafeSport suspended Al Fong and Armine Barutyan-Fong for physical and emotional misconduct. SafeSport’s database notes that the suspension is subject to appeal and not yet final.

The coaches own the GAGE Center in Blue Springs.

Fong has coached several Olympic athletes , including, most recently, Leanne Wong and Kara Eaker on the 2021 U.S. Olympic team.

Fong’s suspension is scheduled to last five years. Barutyan’s suspension is one year.

SafeSport is a nonprofit watchdog organization created by Congress after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The online database notes coaches and trainers connected to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movements who are subject to restrictions or sanctions.

The KSHB 41 I-Team detailed the work of SafeSport in 2022.

