'The goal is 2028': KC gymnasts inspired by Simone Biles, Suni Lee

Simone Biles and Suni Lee delivered the redemption tour of a lifetime for Team USA Thursday.

Biles won the gold medal and Lee won the bronze medal in the Women’s All-Around Final at the Paris Olympics.

Some athletes in Kansas City know what it’s like to compete with these gymnasts.

“I think about it all the time and I just have to sometimes remind myself that I got that far because it's a huge accomplishment,” Eveylynn Lowe said.

Lowe competed at this year's Olympic Trials alongside Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the rest of Team USA.

“No one's gonna be perfect," she said. "They expect Simone to be perfect because she's Simone, but she's gonna make mistakes because she's human.”

Lowe trains at GAGE Center in Blue Springs with head coach Al Fong.

“They have to have the passion, they have to have the right, you know, mix of things,” Fong said. “A little luck, a lot of hard work. And here we are today."

Watching the gymnasts Lowe considers friends is what inspires her to keep going.

“Taking it one step at a time, but the ultimate goal is 2028,” Lowe said.

As a potential future Olympian, she's focused on her dreams.

“It gets to be a lot sometimes,” Lowe said. “I have so much love for it, or else I wouldn't come in."

