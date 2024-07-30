'We want to be there': U.S. women's gymnastics gold medal win inspires Kansas City gymnasts

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team will take home the gold after finishing first in Tuesday’s team final.

GAGE Center in Blue Springs held a watch party for its athletes and staff.

Jason Gould / KSHB

The center has sent athletes to the Olympic Trials eight times in a row.

Every gymnast envisions making it to the Olympics. The athletes at GAGE are no stranger to this level of gymnastics.

"We know it's going to take a lot of hard work and continuing to push ourselves everyday, but we're excited for the future,” Malea Milton said.

Malea and her twin sister Annalisa Milton train at GAGE.

KSHB 41 News staff Malea and Annalisa Milton

The Milton's have their eye on the 2028 Olympics, with their teammate Eveylynn Lowe, who competed at this year's Olympic Trials.

"I'm hoping to go for 2028, for sure," Lowe said. "Hezly is the closest to my age, and just seeing her on that team has really inspired me, like I want to do that."

KSHB 41 News staff Eveylynn Lowe

Their younger teammates are shooting for the stars, too, like junior elite gymnast Lavi Crain and level nine gymnast Tenley Wade, who both said they have their sights set on the next Olympics too.

Their sights are set on gold, and on the gymnasts who come before them.

