2 Kansas City-area men charged for firing shots at vehicle after blocking I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area men have been charged for firing a gun at a driver's vehicle after blocking Interstate 70 while performing vehicle stunts on Sunday.

Noah Miller, 23, faces charges of assault in the second degree, while Nicholas Benkowich, also 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

Court records say that Miller was driving a vehicle in a "side show" around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 70 at 13th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

A driver taking their child to the hospital was attempting to pass through and struck Miller's vehicle. Miller and Benkowich, who was the passenger in the vehicle, followed the driver for several miles and fired a gun at their vehicle, hitting it multiple times, documents say.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's office has requested a $25,000 bond for Miller and a $50,000 bond for Benkowich.