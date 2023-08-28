Watch Now
2 Kansas City firefighters deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall

Matt Slocum / AP
Posted at 4:57 PM, Aug 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department are heading to Florida as the state prepares for tropical storm Idalia's potential landfall.

The two KCFD members left for Columbia, Missouri, Monday to join forces with Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1).

Officials expect Idalia to make landfall as early as Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

"The Kansas City Fire Department is very proud of its members who give additional time and effort in the service of their community and country," KCFD said in a statement. "We wish Chief Eastland and Captain Schloegel good luck and a safe return from their duties."

The two KCFD firefighters will assist with search and rescue efforts, the department said.

