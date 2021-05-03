Watch
2 Kansas City, Missouri, organizations receive pre-apprenticeship grants

Full Employment Council, MCC approved for funds
Tyler Navas
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:47:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, organizations are among the recipients of pre-apprenticeship grants from the state’s Office of Workforce Development.

The Full Employment Council and Metropolitan Community College were chosen to receive grants of up to $50,000 through the Missouri Apprentice Ready initiative, according to a news release.

Missouri Apprentice Ready launched in February and is “an initiative that invests U.S. Department of Labor funds toward the development of pre-apprenticeship opportunities, supporting pathways to Registered Apprenticeships,” the release stated.

Jeanna Caldwell, manager of apprenticeship and work-based learning, said that the “investment of federal funds” will help the state prepare for apprenticeships and support employers.

“Focusing on pre-apprenticeship will help Missouri build on its already strong record of connecting skilled workers to in-demand job opportunities,” Caldwell said.

Other grant recipients include:

  • AFLCIO Missouri Works Initiative.
  • East Central College.
  • SLATE.
  • Jefferson College.
  • Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board.
  • Special School District of St. Louis County – Adult Technical Education Department – STL Training.
  • St. Louis Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program.
  • Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.

More information about Missouri’s apprenticeship program can be found on the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development website.

