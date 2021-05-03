2 Kansas City, Missouri, organizations receive pre-apprenticeship grants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, organizations are among the recipients of pre-apprenticeship grants from the state’s Office of Workforce Development.

The Full Employment Council and Metropolitan Community College were chosen to receive grants of up to $50,000 through the Missouri Apprentice Ready initiative, according to a news release.

Missouri Apprentice Ready launched in February and is “an initiative that invests U.S. Department of Labor funds toward the development of pre-apprenticeship opportunities, supporting pathways to Registered Apprenticeships,” the release stated.

Jeanna Caldwell, manager of apprenticeship and work-based learning, said that the “investment of federal funds” will help the state prepare for apprenticeships and support employers.

“Focusing on pre-apprenticeship will help Missouri build on its already strong record of connecting skilled workers to in-demand job opportunities,” Caldwell said.

Other grant recipients include:

AFLCIO Missouri Works Initiative.

East Central College.

SLATE.

Jefferson College.

Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Special School District of St. Louis County – Adult Technical Education Department – STL Training.

St. Louis Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program.

Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.