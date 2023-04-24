2 Kansas City, Missouri, teens killed in crash with school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, teens died Friday in a crash involving a school bus in Fulton, Missouri.

The Fulton Police Department says police were called an intersection in the town about 30 minutes southwest of Columbia in central Missouri around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe that a Nissan 350Z slid into the path of an occupied school bus.

Both occupants of the Nissan would later pass away from injuries suspected in the crash.

Fulton police identified the victims Monday as Myles Cook and Jordan Vokolek.

Three people on the bus were treated for minor injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing into the cause of the crash.

