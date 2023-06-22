Watch Now
2 Kansas City officers hospitalized, recovering after crashing while responding to call

Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 22:00:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were hospitalized and are expected to recover after being involved in a crash while responding to a call on Wednesday.

According to a KCPD crash report, the incident happened at the intersection located on Oak Street and Truman Road just before 5:30 p.m.

The marked police vehicle was traveling northbound with lights and sirens on when it entered the intersection and hit a Black Subaru Crosstek.

The impact caused the police car and Subaru to hit a Black Ford Explorer.

The drivers in the Subaru and Ford Explorer weren't injured.

The two officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing on Wednesday night.


