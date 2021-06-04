2 Kansas City police officers injured in crash Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were injured after crashing into each other at an intersection on Thursday night.

According to KCPD, both officers were responding to calls when the incident happen.

One officer was traveling south on Troost Avenue while the other one was traveling west on Armour Road.

One of the officers slowly drove through a red light when the other officer hit him on the right side of the vehicle.

The impact caused the officer hit to crash into the southwest corner of the intersection.

KCPD said, there was a construction site in the area which can cause view obstructions.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

