KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash that happened near US 71 Highway and Gregory Avenue.

While responding to an emergency call, a marked KCPD vehicle was headed west toward Meyer and Troost Avenue.

The police vehicle was utilizing lights and sirens as it crossed the southbound lanes and was then struck by a Toyota sedan.

The two officers and the 28-year-old woman were transported to an area hospital.