2 KC Peace Corps volunteers host fundraiser Friday to raise money for Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Peace Corps volunteers, who served in Ukraine, are hosting a fundraiser for the country Friday, May 27.

Money raised at the event Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri, will benefit Ukrainians on the front lines of Russia’s invasion.

“It’s terrifying because this is one of the biggest, powerful countries in the world attacking a peaceful country that’s just minding its own business with families just living and working,” Paige Barrows said.

Barrows is organizing the event called “Our Village: A Kansas City Benefit for Ukraine” alongside Amber King. The two women spent years in Ukraine serving with the Peace Corps.

In the days after the invasion, Barrows began raising money to send to her contacts in the country. Her efforts snowballed as Kansas Citians caught wind. Soon, she had raised more than $15,000 and sent more than 100 pounds of personal hygiene and baby supplies to the country.

Barrows wanted to do something different and came up with the idea to host the fundraiser.

Aside from raising money for Ukraine, Barrows wants the event to teach about Ukrainian culture. A musician and dance group will perform, and a bakery is providing authentic Ukrainian pastries. Barrows will host a raffle and silent auction to raise money.

“It makes it worth it to get to hear my friends in Ukraine say they’re OK and made it another day,” Barrows explained.

The event is Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at Drexal Hall, 3301 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online.