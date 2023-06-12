2 KCK police officers caught on camera kneeing customer's neck 'disciplined' after investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, officers who were caught on camera kneeling on a customer's upper back and neck during a confrontation at a Walmart have been disciplined, the department said Monday.

The incident, which was posted to social media platform TikTok on June 2, shows a KCK officer in a struggle with a man on the ground.

Seconds later, another officer is seen grabbing the man's arm and placing his knee on the man's neck.

The video did not capture the beginning of the encounter, but KCK police said Monday that an off-duty police officer spotted the man leaving the Walmart with unbagged merchandise.

The officer asked to see the receipt, but the man refused and continued leaving the store before the confrontation ensued.

The man is later seen in the video offering to show officers his receipt during the confrontation.

Two minutes into the video, the officers handcuff the man, who was on his stomach on the ground.

KCKPD said Monday that the officer shouldn't have engaged the customer and said another officer that joined used tactics that go against department policy.

"The investigation also concluded that one of the responding officers employed techniques that are not approved, nor trained, by the Department," a KCKPD spokeswoman said in a statement. "Due to these findings, both officers have been disciplined consistent with policy and will undergo additional training to ensure future compliance."

KCKPD did not elaborate on what the discipline was.

After initially seeking to have the man charged with hindering an investigation, KCKPD said it has requested the charge be dismissed, the department said.

"Moving forward, we will work with all our retail partners to ensure that there is a clear, mutual understanding of our officers role while working in any off-duty capacity," the department said.

—

