2 KCMO firefighters injured in early morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews were called to 2506 Elmwood Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Initial reports indicate smoke and fire showing from a two-story home.

The neighboring house also quickly caught fire, so crews had to fight both locations.

Two firefighters were injured when a section of the eave collapsed. They were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A deputy chief was also involved in a minor traffic crash en route to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to assist a total of six residents displaced from the fire. Three residents were displaced from the initial house that was ruled a total loss.

Three residents from the neighboring house were also displaced, as that home suffered damage on the second floor.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.