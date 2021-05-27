2 KCMO firefighters injured in early morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Crews were called to 2506 Elmwood Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Initial reports indicate smoke and fire showing from a two-story home.
The neighboring house also quickly caught fire, so crews had to fight both locations.
Two firefighters were injured when a section of the eave collapsed. They were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
A deputy chief was also involved in a minor traffic crash en route to the hospital.
The Red Cross was called to assist a total of six residents displaced from the fire. Three residents were displaced from the initial house that was ruled a total loss.
Three residents from the neighboring house were also displaced, as that home suffered damage on the second floor.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.