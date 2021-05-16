2 KCPD officers injured responding to Saturday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were injured responding to a crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened at East 44th Street and Flora Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Investigators said three cars were involved - a Cadillac CT5, a Nissan Sentra and a Ford Escape.

Officers were attempting to arrest the driver of the Cadillac for impairment when he attempted to flee and sideswiped the Nissan, which was parked.

The Cadillac then hit the Ford head-on. The driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were trying to remove the driver from the Cadillac when he attempted to flee and as a result, two officers were dragged.

Investigators said one officer fell off the vehicle before it hit the Nissan and sustained minor injuries.

The other officer was still hanging on when the vehicle hit the Ford and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford came back as a stolen auto and that driver fled the scene. Police did not say whether that driver was injured or apprehended.

It's not clear if the Cadillac driver will be charged in the incident.