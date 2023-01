KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a crash on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.

Johnson County MED-ACT confirmed the fatal crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Overland Park police said all of northbound U.S. 69 at College Boulevard and Interstate 435 will be closed as authorities process the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

