2 killed in crash Saturday in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Clay County.

Near Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street, a 2007 Ford Edge crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Buick Park Avenue, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash log.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by Excelsior Springs firefighter paramedics.

MSHP identified the Ford driver as 73-year-old James Massa, of Excelsior Estates, and the Buick driver as 88-year-old Victoria Kohler, of Lawson.

