2 killed in overnight crash in northwest Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after two people died in a crash late Wednesday night in northwest Kansas City.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said officers responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of NW 68th Street and N. Liberty Street on a crash involving two vehicles.

Police initially believe a blue BMW was going east on NW 68th Street when the driver struck a gray Toyota that was turning south of N. Liberty Street.

The impact of the collision forced the Toyota off the roadway. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the female passenger died from her injuries. The male driver of the Toyota also died after arriving at the hospital.

Police say the driver of the BMW, which was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, remained on the scene and refused medical treatment.

