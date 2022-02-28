2 lanes of WB I-70 at Little Blue Parkway closed due to multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lanes of westbound Interstate 70 just west of Little Blue Parkway in Independence closed Sunday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

One lane is open as of 9 p.m.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

Independence Police Department spokesperson Jack Taylor confirmed this was an injury accident, although the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Emergency vehicles and authorities are on the scene.

Earlier all three lanes were closed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

