2 men dead after overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning near E. 69th St. and College Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police say patrol officers were dispatched to the area shortly after midnight on a reported sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers say they found a vehicle near the intersection. Two men were inside with gunshot wounds.

Medics declared one man dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. No suspects are in custody at this time.

